CENTER STAGE: Nashville Stars deserve support

I know some of you may be tired of me writing about the 13th annual Nashville Country Star competition, but I feel the event, as large as it is — a statewide – high school competition in our back yard deserves recognition.

Much like a state sporting event, the three area students who have advanced to the finals deserve a fair amount of credit for their achievements.

Oroville High School senior Narya Naillon, Almira/Coulee-Hartline senior Sarah Bradshaw and former Curlew High School student Taleigh Bockmann (now of Spangle) were chosen before a judging panel as some of the state’s elite country music singers. What an honor to them, and something of which the residents of Okanogan Country should be proud.

The finals will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 1, in the Omak Performing Arts Center, 14 S. Cedar St.

For the eighth year, organizers have asked me to emcee the event. Without hesitation, I told them yes.

I personally extend a welcome to you and yours to attend the show and support our local competitors.

Speaking of the Omak Performing Arts Center, the following day, Sunday, April 2, the Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus will present their “Swing into Spring,” concert.

The program will begin at 3 p.m. Admission will be charged.

And coming up April 14, William Chapman Nyaho will perform an evening concert at 7 p.m. at the center.

The prize-wining pianist will share his African roots. He has performed in Africa, Europe, the Caribbean and North America.

He studied piano with John Barham and received his bachelor of arts in music from Oxford University and later studied at the Conservatoire de Musique in Geneva, Switzerland. He earned a master of music degree at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, N.Y.

Enough for this week, enjoy the sunshine!

Brock Hires is a reporter for The Chronicle. He can be reached at 509-826-1110 or via email at bhires@omakchronicle.com.