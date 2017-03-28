Chief Justice expresses concern over ICE agents in courthouses

OKANOGAN - The chief justice of the state Supreme Court has expressed concern to U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly about reports that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have been lurking around county courthouses in search of people illegally in the country.

So far, that’s apparently not been a problem locally.

Mary Fairhurst, in a March 22 letter to Kelly, said she’s been advised by lawyers and judges in Washington that ICE agents “are being present with increased frequency.

“These developments are deeply troubling because they impede the fundamental mission of our courts, which is to ensure due process and access to justice for everyone, regardless of their immigration status.”

President Donald Trump has issued executive orders concerning immigration, ramped up federal scrutiny of immigrants and increased deportations of people in the country illegally.

“I’m not aware of, or been told of immigration authorities in the courthouse recently,” said Okanogan County Superior Court Judge Chris Culp. He said Fairhurst’s letter was “certainly appropriate.”

The Chronicle attempted to find out of county District Court officials have noticed any increased ICE activity, but no response had been received by press time.

Fairhurst said in many locations around the state, “a courthouse is the only place where individuals are ensured of a trusted public forum where they will be treated with dignity, respect and fairness. This includes victims in need of protection from domestic violence, criminal defendants being held accountable for their actions, witnesses summoned to testify and families who may be in crisis.”

She said those in the judicial system have worked to earn and maintain the trust of communities throughout the state.

“The fear of apprehension by immigration officials deters individuals from accessing our courthouses and erodes this trust, even for those with lawful immigration status,” Fairhurst wrote.

She urged Kelly to designate courthouses as “sensitive locations” under Homeland Security policy to “assist us in maintaining the trust that is required for the court to be a safe and neutral public forum. It will assure our residents that they can and should appear for court hearings without fear of apprehension for civil immigration violations.”

In Washington, lawyers have reported seeing immigration agents at courthouses in Clark, Clallam, Cowlitz, King, Skagit and Mason counties, she said.

Courthouses do not fall under ICE or Customs and Border Protection’s policies “concerning enforcement actions at or focused on sensitive locations,” according to the ICE website.

“Sensitive locations” include schools, including day cares, colleges and universities, scholastic or education-related activities or events and bus stops; medical treatment and health care facilities; places of worship; religious or civil ceremonies or observances, such as funerals and weddings, and public demonstrations, such as marches, rallies or parades, said the agency’s website.

Enforcement actions still can occur at sensitive locations in limited circumstances, “but will generally be avoided,” ICE said. Enforcement actions may occur at sensitive locations with prior approval “from an appropriate supervisory official, or if the enforcement action involves exigent circumstances,” the site said.

Prior approval is not needed in circumstances of national security, terrorism or public safety, or when there’s an imminent risk of destruction of evidence material to an ongoing criminal case, the agency said.

The North Central Educational Service District, in a Feb. 27 memo to superintendents in the area, said it checked with ICE/Homeland Security officials about the status of schools after receiving several inquiries from are schools and the media.

Agency representatives were asked if there had been any changes to guidelines regarding sensitive locations “and even more specifically if they anticipate any enforcement actions at the school house door,” wrote ESD Superintendent Rich McBride.

No changes have been made, he said.

In late January, after Trump began issuing executive orders concerning immigration, Sheriff Frank Rogers said his office does not round up individuals illegally in the country and turn them over to federal authorities.

Rogers said his office does not book people solely for being in the country illegally, but “if you commit a crime, then you go to jail. The legal status would be dealt with later by the Border Patrol.”

In short, “we don’t round up people,” he said. “Have never been asked and we only book if there is a crime.”

In the course of those criminal dispositions, the Okanogan County Jail often houses individuals for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement/Border Patrol on a contract basis. Most of those holds are for just a couple days, Rogers said.