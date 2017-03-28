Cle Elum softball slugs its way past Okanogan

OKANOGAN – Cle Elum edged Okanogan, 19-3 and 15-10, in a non-league softball double header Saturday.

“I thought we fought a good team all day and had leads late in each game,” Okanogan coach Darin Radke said of the games moved to Okanogan because of poor field conditions at Cle Elum.

“Offensively, we had a nice combination of power hitting and manufacturing runs. We just had some defensive lapses at key times. But the nice thing is all the mistakes are correctable and we’ll get back to work this week to fix them.”

Okanogan’s offense was led by the three home runs by Paxton Wood.

In the first game, Okanogan led 3-0 after one inning, 5-3 after two innings and 7-3 after four innings.

Cle Elum scored three runs in the fifth before both teams scored a run in the sixth, then Cle Elum scored three runs in the top of the seventh, for which Okanogan had no answer.

Cle Elum finished with 13 hits to nine hits for Okanogan, which committed four errors to five errors for Cle Elum.

Cle Elum (10) - Nass 2-4, 2RBI; Lussier 1-4, RBI; Lombardi 1-5, RBI; Kelly 2-4, 2RBI; McBride 1-4, 2RBI; Howard 3-4; Amick 1-2; Baker 2-4, RBI.

Okanogan (8) - Bauer 1-5, 2B; Johnson 3-4, RBI, 4R, SB; P. Wood 2-4, 2RBI, 2R, HR, SB; Annic SB; Ramsey 1-4, RBI, R, SB; T. Wood 1-3, 2RBI; Serles R, SB; Little 1-3, RBI.

In the second game, Okanogan led 5-2 after the first inning and 7-4 after two innings.

After a scoreless third inning, Cle Elum pushed across five runs in the fourth and five more in the fifth.

Cle Elum finished with 19 hits to five for Okanogan, which committed six errors to three for Cle Elum.

Cle Elum (15) - Nass 1-4, RBI; Lussier 1-5; Lombardi 3-5, RBI; Kelly 3-5, 2RBI; Rodriguez 2-4, 2RBI; McBride 2-4, RBI; Howard 3-5, 5RBI; Baker 2-5, 2RBI; Hotchkiss 2-4, RBI.

Okanogan (5) - Bauer 1-3; Johnson 2-4, 2R; P. Wood 2-4, 5RBI, 3R, 2HR; Ramsey R, BB, SB; T. Wood R, RBI, BB; Serles R, BB, SB; Little 2BB; Chilcote RBI.

Liberty Bell sweeps Pateros

WINTHROP – Liberty Bell topped Pateros 11-1 and 11-0 in non-league games shortened to five innings Saturday.

Devin Surface struck out six and walked one in the opener.

Surface also went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and two singles.

Other hitters included Nadine Treise 3-4, Janie McMillan 2-4, Ali Palm 2-4 and Megan Dammann 2-3.

Surface struck out 5 to get the win in the second game.

Hitters included Treise 3-3 and a double; Lauren Ochoa 2-3 with a triple, Surface 2-3, and Katie Labanauskas 2-3.

Raiders win two

BRIDGEPORT – The Lake Roosevelt softball team swept Bridgeport, 20-0 and 21-1, in a league doubleheader Saturday.

No other information was received.

Tigers cancel games

TONASKET – The Tonasket softball team canceled a doubleheader with Waterville-Mansfield scheduled for Saturday.

“Too much moisture on the fields; they are basically mud,” said Tonasket athletic director Kevin Terris.

Rain cancels game

BREWSTER – Brewster called off its game with Soap Lake because of rain Friday.

No makeup date has been set.

Oroville takes twin bill

OROVILLE – The Oroville softball team swept Manson, 21-2 and 19-2, in a league doubleheader Saturday.

“The sun was out and it was a great day for some softball,” Manson coach Kendra Farnsworth said.

Manson’s Devyn Smith got on base twice – with a walk and a dropped third strike. She ended up scoring twice in a game in which the Trojans did not have a hit.

Manson finished with four hits in the second game.

Colville game postponed

OMAK – The Colville at Omak non-league doubleheader was postponed on Saturday.

The makeup date has yet to be determined.

Omak 17, Liberty Bell 0

OMAK – Omak threw a two-hitter in a 17-0 non-league win over Liberty Bell on Thursday.

“(Jamie) Utt threw well for us,” Omak coach Rick Duck said. “Rhaney (Harris) got some good work in to finish the game. I was happy with the way we swung the bats and ran the bases. And our defense was a little better than last week. Our freshmen continue to improve with more innings under their belt.”

The Pioneers led 7-0 after two innings before exploding for 10 runs in the bottom of the third to sew up the game.

“We only played four innings due to time,” Duck said. “We wanted to get some JV innings in before dark.”

Liberty Bell won the junior varsity game 14-12.

Liberty Bell (0) – N. Treise 1-2; Bakke 1-2.

Omak (17) – Priest 3-4, 3$, 2RBI, 3B; K. Duck 2-4, 2R, RBI, 2B; Boyd 3-4, 3R, RBI; Harris 2-3, 2R, 2RBI, 2B; Perry 1-1, R.

Okanogan 15, Tonasket 0

TONASKET – Okanogan blanked Tonasket, 15-0, in a non-league game Thursday.

“We had a bit of a slow start but the second and third times through the lineup we made some adjustments and started hitting the ball,” Okanogan coach Darin Radke said.

“It was nice to see (Vivienne) Bauer pitch well (3I, 1H, 2BB, 5K) and our defense making plays behind her,” the cvach said.

The Bulldogs led 4-0 into the third inning when it scored 11 runs.

Okanogan (15) - Bauer 2R, RBI, 2BB, SB; Johnson 1-2, 2R, 2RBI, 2B, HR; P. Wood 2-2, 2R, 3RBI, BB, HR; Ramsey 2R, RBI, 3BB, SB; T. Todd 1-2, 2R, RBI; Serles 2-3, 2R, RBI, 2B; Aragon 2R, RBI, 2BB; Little BB, SB; Chilcote 1-3, R, 3RBI.

Tonasket (0) - A. Willis 1-2; O. Sutton 2BB.

Cashmere 7, Brewster 6

BREWSTER – Cashmere edged Brewster, 7-6, in a non-league game Thursday.

No other information was received.

Pateros 20, Soap Lake 5

PATEROS – The Pateros softball team popped Soap Lake, 20-5, in a non-league game Wednesday.

No other information was received.