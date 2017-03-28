Entries being taken for Nespelem Junior Rodeo

NESPELEM – Entries are being accepted until April 24 for the Nespelem Junior Rodeo, set for April 29-30 at the rodeo grounds on Columbia River Road west of the Colville Indian Agency.

Entries must be postmarked by April 18, with no entries accepted after April 24, organizers said. Entry fees will be charged.

Competition starts at 10 a.m. each day. Admission will be charged; concessions will be available.

Six all-around saddles will be awarded, as will nine reserve all-around jackets. Other prizes include handmade first place buckles, all-around buckles to younger competitors, payouts to fourth place and Caribou Trail Junior Rodeo Association points.

Events include:

Senior boys, 15-18 – Chute dogging, saddle bronc, calf roping, bull riding and bareback.

Senior girls, 15-18 – Cow riding, goat tying, breakaway roping, barrel racing and pole bending.

Intermediate boys, 12-14 – Junior bull/steer riding, chute dogging, calf stake tie, breakaway roping and bareback steer riding.

Intermediate girls, 12-14 – Cow/steer riding, goat tying, breakaway roping, barrel racing and pole bending.

Junior boys and girls, 9-11 – Steer riding, goat tying, breakaway roping, barrel racing and pole bending.

Peewee boys and girls, 6-8 – Dummy roping, goat flanking, calf riding, barrel racing and pole bending.

Little people boys and girls, 5 and younger – Dummy roping, mutton bustin’, stake race, barrel racing and goat tail undecorating.

Jackpot team roping is set for teams of four intermediate and senior contestants, one of whom must be a girl. A wild colt race is planned Sunday.