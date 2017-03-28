Gallery hosts art supply sale

TWISP — Confluence Gallery will host an art supply sale for youth scholarships from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

The free event will be at the gallery, 104 N. Glover St.

People can shop “for great deals on a wide range of donated new and gently used art supplies to benefit the Confluence Gallery youth art scholarship program,” said Executive Director Salyna Gracie.

Funds raised will go toward scholarships for youth art classes and cash awards to graduating high school seniors attending higher education in the arts.

Donations of art supplies will be accepted until April 25.