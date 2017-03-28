Liberty Bell baseball sweeps aside Pateros

WINTHROP – Liberty Bell topped Pateros, 10-0 and 23-1, in non-league baseball games Saturday.

“This team is playing hard and doing a good job of taking advantage of mistakes,” Liberty Bell coach Michael Wilbur said. “Tonasket and Lake Roosevelt will be a good test for us in the coming week.

“Both baseball and softball games went off without a hitch. We had some snow around the outside of the fields, but it didn’t turn out to be an issue.”

The Mountain Lions’ Peter Aspholm pitched four innings in the opener for the win.

Hitters included Finlay Holston with a triple and 2 runs, Shay Crandall with a double, 2 RBI and a run scored.

“I liked that we showed patience when their pitchers struggled to find the plate and were aggressive on the base paths,” Wilbur said.

Derek Alumbaugh struck out five in two perfect innings in the second game.

“(Pitchers) Shay Crandall and Finlay Holston finished the game and did a good job of going right after guys,” Wilbur said.

Hitters included Holston with a five hits including a double and triple, and Derek Alumbaugh wiith three hits, including a double.

“Cole Darwood anchored our infield defense, making some very good plays at second base.”

Raiders forfeit two

BRIDGEPORT – The Lake Roosevelt baseball team, among teams favored to fight for the Central Washington League title, forfeited a league doubleheader to Bridgeport on Saturday.

“We had to forfeit both games because we only had eight eligible players,” said Lake Roosevelt coach Billy Nicholson.

Cascade takes two

LEAVENWORTH – Cascade stopped Omak, 11-1 and 14-4, in a Caribou Trail League doubleheader on Saturday.

No other information was received.

Manson over Oroville

OROVILLE – Manson pounded out wins of 23-0 and 30-3 over Oroville in a league doubleheader on Saturday.

No other information was received.

Tigers postpone games

TONASKET – A double header with Waterville-Mansfield on Saturday was postponed.

The Tigers have several games that will be played later this season.

Bears postpone game

BREWSTER – The Soap Lake at Brewster game slated for Friday was postponed because of rain.

A makeup date has yet to be set.

Okanogan 13, Tonasket 0

OKANOGAN – Okanogan blanked Tonasket, 13-0, in a non-league game Thursday.

“I appreciate the way our team just goes out and plays baseball,” Okanogan coach Ed Ashworth said of his young team. “There’s a calm confidence within them that I really enjoy watching. Maybe its nerves or it’s because they are so young they don’t know any better.”

Conner Ashworth pitched the first four innings for the Dogs, striking out 10, walking 2 and allowing 2 hits.

Alex Nelson struck out 2 in the final inning.

“It was good to get that first game out of the way and assess what needs to be sharpened up,” Tonasket coach Dan Vassar said.

“I was very pleased with our approach at the plate,” coach Ashworth said. “Kids were disciplined and swung at their pitches. We walked 10 times and produced 9 hits. We started five freshmen today and they produced three hits, five walks, and six RBIs. That’s a pretty good day for 15-year-old dudes. Conner is the only freshman with varsity experience.”

Tonasket opened with Brayden Landdeck on the mound, striking out three, walking two and giving up two earned runs in two innings.

Quincy Vassar pitched one inning, striking out two, walking one and giving up no earned runs.

Tonasket (0) – Haug 1-3; Pershing 1-3; Vassar 1-2, BB.

Okanogan (13) – H. Rubert 3-3, 4R; Wilson 2hits; Fonseca 3BB.

Titans sweep Cougars

ODESSA – The Odessa-Harrington baseball team knocked off Curlew twice by identical scores of 10-0 in five innings each on Thursday.

Curlew was limited to one hit in the opener.

The Titans tossed two pitchers in the second game, a no hitter.

Pateros 18, Omak 3

PATEROS – Pateros stopped Omak, 18-3, in a non-league game Thursday.

No other information was received.

ACH tops Republic

COULEE CITY - Almira/Coulee-Hartline topped Republic, 21-1 and 15-5, in a doubleheader Tuesday.

The Tigers managed one hit in the first game, in which they trailed 6-1 after the first inning before the Warriors pushed across 15 unanswered runs in the next two innings.

In the second game, Republic managed five hits. The Tigers trailed 12-0 into the fifth when they struck for five runs.

ACH scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the game under the 10-run rule.

Coach Rusty Summy said the Tigers are regrouping after graduating eight players.

Those with varsity experience back include the coach’s son, Jasper Summy, along with Gideon Leonard and Trevor Lichterman, with all three being seniors.

Leonard and Lichterman have been in the program for four years.

One of the younger players, junior Ty Walker, will start at catcher and could see some time on the mound.

“He, like my other pitchers, has little to no mound experience because last year’s team had so many players,” coach Summy said.

“I am hopeful they will catch on quickly. Which is not the easiest to work on since all practices have been indoors (earlier this season) and that makes it hard to do anything at distance.