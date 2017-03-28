‘Make ART Work’ planned Saturday

TWISP — Make ART Work, a day-long professional development conference for Okanogan County artists, will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Confluence Gallery, 104 S. Glover St., and TwispWorks, 502 S. Glover St.

A participation fee will be charged on a sliding scale.

The event will feature skill building workshops geared toward the needs of artists in all disciplines and at all levels of their careers, organizers said. Instructors will offer practical methods to help artists implement strategies into their everyday work.

Sessions will be taught by local and regional art professionals, including Artist Trust, ArtsWA, Methow Arts Alliance, Confluence Gallery and others.

An evening reception, open to the community, will be at 5 p.m. at Confluence Gallery and a free “Powered by PecheKucha” performance at 6:30 p.m. at the Merc Playhouse.