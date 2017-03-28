Mansfield Playday set June 10

MANSFIELD – The Mansfield Playday community celebration will be at 9 a.m. June 10 downtown.

The theme is “Home is where the wheat is.”

The event includes a parade, car show, softball tournament, food, live music, egg toss, wheat money dig, face painting, bouncy houses and other activities. A parade starts at 11 a.m.

Overnight dry camping is available

Vendor and volunteer information is available at chamberofmansfield@gmail.com.