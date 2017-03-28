Murray, Cantwell opposed to proposed EPA cuts

WASHINGTON, D.C. –U.S. Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, both D-Wash., have joined a group of 37 senators in opposing President Donald Trump’s proposal to cut more than 30 percent from the Environmental Protection Agency budget.

“During the president’s Feb. 28, 2017, address to Congress, he pledged to ‘promote clean air and water.’ Such a pledge is meaningless when the president follows it by proposing a 31 percent cut to the EPA’s budget and a 20 percent reduction in its staff,” the senators wrote to leaders of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

“If enacted, this funding cut would effectively eliminate the EPA’s ability to execute its core mission to protect public health and ensure citizens have clean air, clean water and are protected from hazardous waste and contaminants.”

The Senators highlighted areas of concern — from reducing clean air and clean water grants and cutting enforcement against polluters to cutting funding for Superfund sites by 30 percent, eliminating efforts to combat climate change and the cleanup of major regional bodies of water, including Puget Sound.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt has insisted that states should be the primary protectors of the environment, but Trump’s proposed budget would drastically cut grants that are crucial for states to protect their clean water and clean air, monitor health impacts of pollution and reclaim toxic-contaminated sites throughout the country, the senators wrote.

In a separate action, Cantwell led a letter to Trump calling on him to work with Democrats to reverse his planned cuts to the Department of the Interior budget.

They mentioned proposed cuts to various programs and plans to roll back regulations “designed to ensure the health and safety of all Americans and secure a fair return to taxpayers for use of their natural resources.”

They also cited attacks on government efforts to fight climate change, and proposed cuts to science at the U.S. Geological Survey, National Park Service, outdoor recreation infrastructure, federal firefighting budgets and tribal programs.