Omak tennis serves up wins against Entiat

ENTIAT – The Omak tennis team swept Entiat, with the girls winning 5-0 and the boys taking a 4-1 win on Saturday.

The closest girls’ match was No. 1 doubles, in which Omak’s Jennifer O’Dell and Sydney Hack came from behind to win 5-7, 6-2, 7-5.

On the boys’ side, coach Lance O’Dell moved some younger players into the starting lineu.

“The two players pulled from the line up where brothers Devyn Grillo and Chase Grillo, who ended up playing each other in an exhibition match, with the older brother (Devyn) prevailing,” coach O’Dell said.

For the young season, Omak boys are 3-0 and the girls 2-1.

Omak goes to Chelan for a league match Wednesday.

Girls

No. 1 singles – Alexandria O’Dell, Omak, d. Yaretzy Ayala, Entiat, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2 singles – Shaylynn McCune, Omak, winning 6-1, 6-1

No. 3 singles – Jenna Bucsko, Omak, winning 6-0, 6-1.

No. 1 doubles – Jennifer O’Dell/Sydney Hack, Omak, d. Hailey Davis/Daisy Arias, Entiat, 5-7, 6-2, 7-5.

No. 2 doubles – Jackie Suastegui/Franshesca Carrion-Oliver, Omak, winning 6-3, 6-0.

Boys

No. 1 singles – Ivan Sanchez, Omak, d. Tyler Anderson, Entiat, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2 singles – Simon McCune, Omak, d. Jamie Padeilla, Entiat, 6-1, 6-0.

No. 3 singles – Entiat d. John Powell-Smith, 6-3, 6-4.

No. 1 doubles – Alex Thornton/Braeden O’Dell won 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2 doubles – Javier Ramirez/Hamilton Hopkins, Omak, by default.

Friday postponements

Omak at Pateros and Liberty Bell at Chelan non-league tennis matches were canceled Friday because of rain.

Okanogan mixer

OKANOGAN – Okanogan took on Oroville and Pateros in a tennis mixer on Thursday.

“Since they are smaller, we played it like they were combined against us,” Okanogan coach Jeff Cheeseman said. “Some matches were pretty one-sided on our part, especially on the first doubles. Shelby (Walker) and Megan (Patrick) played super solid.

“Max (Cheeseman) and Jay (Nearents) played a fairly strong team, but not as experienced in doubles. Shayne Richey played a really great match and was consistent and strong.

“We only lost two matches on the boys and one on the girls the whole night,” the coach said. “I am very proud of how my team is shaping up. My experienced kids are playing top-notch tennis and my new varsity players are improving tremendously and making great strides each match.”

“It was a tough day for Oroville; we did not play up to our ability,” Oroville coach Billy Monroe said. “I’m very disappointed with the team’s performance. Plan on using this as a learning experience and to light a fire under the athletes to work harder in practice.”

Pateros brought its six boys and four girls to the matches.

Boys

No. 1 singles - Blake Chesledon, Okan., def. Ryan Marcolin, Orov., 6-1, 6-1.

No. 2 singles - Shayne Richey, Okanogan., def. Colby Guzman, Oroville, 6-2, 6-4.

No. 3 singles - Geraldo Castillo, Orov., def. Cody Hawley, Okan, 6-3, 6-2.

No. 1 doubles - Max Cheeseman/Jay Nearents, Okan., def. Nathan Hugus/Elijah Burnell, Orov., 6-1, 6-0.

No. 2 doubles - Mason Duke/Morgan Poulin, Okan., def. Connor Hernandez/Sam Larsen, Pat., 6-0, 6-1.

No. 3 doubles - Hunter Devon/Darian Range, Orov., def. Cooper Sloan/Marko Ornelas, 8-5.

Girls

No. 1 singles - Haley Wyllson, Okan., def. Lena Fuch, Orov., 6-0, 6-2.

No. 2 singles - Fiona Maitland, Pat., def. Alex Perez, 7-5, 0-6, 12-10.

No. 3 singles - Jasmine Yusi, Okan., def. Fiona Maitland, Pat., 8-6.

No. 1 doubles - Shelby Walker/Megan Patrick, Okan., def. Lupe Martinez/Macayla Buchmann, Pat., 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2 doubles - Ryen Rosas/Rebekah Clark, Okan., def. Michael Lewis/Jaden Hill, Orov., 8-5.