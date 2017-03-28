Primary set for seven Business Council seats

NESPELEM – All seven Colville Business Council positions will have primary elections this spring thanks to 39 candidates who filed and were certified by tribal election officials.

Absent from this year’s lineup are longtime Omak District Councilman Mel Tonasket and Inchelium District Councilwoman Bessie Simpson; neither filed for re-election.

Tonasket is council vice chairman and has served as an Omak District representative at various times since 1970; he has served as chairman, vice chairman and in other leadership positions. He was president of the National Congress of American Indians from 1973-76.

Most recently, he has served as chairman of the Upper Columbia United Tribes and testified before the state Legislature to allow dental therapists to practice on reservations. On Feb. 22, Gov. Jay Inslee signed Senate Bill 5079, which lifts restrictions on tribes using federal funding to employ the mid-level providers who can perform cleanings, place fillings and provide education on oral health.

“He’ll be missed. He’s got a lot of knowledge,” said council Chairman Michael Marchand.

Tonasket could not be reached for comment.

Simpson is the council secretary and chairwoman of the Culture Committee. She also serves on the Ferry County Diversion Board for juvenile justice and the Inchelium School Board.

Candidates will vie for two finalist slots for each position in a May 6 primary. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Inchelium Senior Meal Site, Keller Community Center, Nespelem Community Center and Omak Senior Meal Site.

Voters also can seek absentee ballots.

Candidates include:

Inchelium District position No. 1 – Allen Hammond, Doug Seymour, Joel Boyd and Tobias Finley.

Inchelium District position No. 2 – Incumbent Elizabeth “Susie” Allen, Ben Edward Marchand Sr., Tig-Julie Phillips and Marvin Kheel.

Keller District position No. 1 – Incumbent Jack W. Ferguson, John F. Stensgar, Robert W. “Pokey” Tonasket and Toni Seylor.

Nespelem District position No. 1 –Incumbent Ricky Gabriel, Amelia (Moses) Marchand, Anna M. Vargas, Brian Quill, Cory R. Christman and Rodney Cawston.

Nespelem District position No. 2 – Incumbent Andrew Joseph Jr., Charlene E. Bearcub, Harvey Moses Jr., Jon Batten, Mary D. Blue Eyes, Vance Cleveland and Winfred “Winnie” Pakootas.

Omak District position No. 1 – Incumbent Richard C. Tonasket, Bass Williams, Karen Condon, Kim Belgarde, Norma J. Sanchez, Preston Lee Boyd and Sonny Sellars.

Omak District position No. 2 – Anne “Muffin” Marchand, Bernard (Berny) Zacherle, Larry D. Smith, Melissa Louis, Richard Lee Allen, Russell W. Boyd, Shirley K. Charley and William J. Marchand.

According to the tribe’s primary election calendar, poll votes will be certified May 8, and absentee votes and the election will be certified May 11.

The general election is set for 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 24 at the same polling locations. Certification comes June 26 for poll votes and June 29 for absentee votes and the election itself.

Newly elected council members will be sworn in July 13.