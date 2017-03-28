Proctor, Kolbaba to be at riding school

NESPELEM – The eighth annual Shane Proctor bull/steer riding school will be April 4-5 at the Nespelem Rodeo Arena off Columbia River Road west of the Colville Indian Agency.

The event, in memory of Stoney Covington, is for riders ages 12-18.

Proctor, a graduate of Lake Roosevelt High School, is the 2011 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world champion bull rider and the only million-dollar cowboy in both PRCA and the Professional Bull Riders.

Derek Kolbaba, who often travels with Proctor, also will attend the school.

Kolbaba, who attended the school when he was younger, is ranked No. 5 as of last weekend in the PBR (Professional Bull Riding).

Class sizes are limited. Vests and helmets are required; participants need to have their own equipment and proof of insurance.

Information is available from Chick or Sindy Jackson, 509-634-4222 or 509-634-4395; Lucky or Kathy Proctor, 509-633-2480, or Dorothy Palmer, 509-634-2770 or 509-634-4928.

A Nespelem Junior Rodeo Indian taco feed and auction will be the evening of April 4 at the Nespelem Community Center, 4000 Lower Columbia River Road.