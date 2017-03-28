Prosecutor asked to recuse in quiet title lawsuit

OKANOGAN – The attorney representing the Okanogan Open Roads Coalition and three individuals has asked the Okanogan County Prosecutor’s Office to recuse itself from a quiet title lawsuit filed by Gamble Land and Timber Ltd. and Cascade Holdings Group.

The two companies filed a complaint March 3 in Okanogan County Superior Court against the county, seeking quiet title to land in the French Creek-Texas Creek area near Pateros. The coalition and the individuals are not parties to the suit.

Barnett N. Kalikow of Kalikow Law Office, Olympia, requested the recusal in a March 15 letter to Prosecutor Karl Sloan and Chief Civil Deputy Prosecutor Albert Lin.

In the letter, he alleged Lin’s actions leading up to the case, plus what he termed a 10-year history of the prosecutor’s office failing to defend the public interest in public roads, have “created the strong appearance of favoritism.”

He also alleged the prosecutor’s office secretly defaulted its duty to defend title to Whitestone Canyon Road in a 2008 case also involving Gamble Land and Timber.

Prosecuting Attorney Karl Sloan, in a March 22 response to Kalikow, declined the request to recuse his office from representing the county in the French Creek-Texas Creek Case.

“The request is without any legitimate legal or factual basis,” Sloan wrote. “That, coupled with the fact that your request letter was also submitted to the local media, makes it appear your request letter is more an effort to disparage the county or to posture for some future anticipated litigation than it is an effort to obtain the relief you request.”

Kalikow, a former Okanogan County prosecutor now in private practice, also represents the Coalition of Chiliwist Residents and Friends, and several individuals, in the unrelated Three Devils Road vacation case. Gamble Land and Timber is seeking title to a three-mile stretch of that road.

A recent appeals court decision said the county commissioners could vacate the road. Kalikow said his clients plan to appeal to the state Supreme Court.

In the French Creek-Texas Creek case, the companies contend in the Superior Court filing that the county claimed an interest in the property at issue in 1955, but has no right, estate, title, lien or interest in or to the property or any part of it. They are seeking title to a 7.66-mile stretch of French Creek Road, and say both ends of the road have been gated for years.

“As investigation and discovery into this matter has just commenced, Okanogan County reserves the right to amend and supplement this answer, including the assertion of affirmative defenses and claims against other individuals and entities,” Chief Civil Deputy Prosecutor Albert Lin wrote in his response to the Gamble Land-Cascade Holdings lawsuit.

The road goes through land owned by Gamble Land and Timber, Cascade Holdings and the state Department of Natural Resources.

Kalikow alleges in his letter that Lin was asked by Ruth Hall, a party in the Three Devils case, to notify her when and if the county received any quiet title filings. Lin allegedly told her such a request was a public records request or a request for legal advice.

“Requests for what may happen in the future, or to be notified with a list of lawsuits involving the county, are not requests for public records,” Sloan wrote in his response to Kalikow. “The request for notification basically asks the Okanogan County prosecutor to create and/or produce a list that does not exist. Okanogan County is not required to create a record in order to respond to such a request.”

Kalikow also took issue with Lin providing information on the vacation process to Jon Wyss, who works for Gamble Land principal Cass Gebbers.

“Mr. Lin did not provide legal advice to Jon Wyss,” Sloan wrote, saying Lin responded to a question about the road vacation process.

“It is a significant leap on your part to claim that providing general information to the public as a courtesy amounts to ‘legal advice,’ or that it impacts our duty to the county,” Sloan wrote.

Kalikow’s letter also maintains that the county’s answer to the Gamble-Cascade Holdings French Creek filing asserts the county has title to the road in question.

The road has appeared in federal records at least since 1903, and those two facts put the prosecutor in conflict with his client – the county commissioners – who allowed the road to be gated in 2009, he wrote.

“Your office’s answer in this case logically requires you to counter claim to remove the gates in question as a public nuisance,” Kalikow wrote.

“With regard to the county’s answer (to the lawsuit) with a general denial and request to dismiss, the county is taking an initial position that is common at the beginning of litigation and not inconsistent with the decision” of county commissioners regarding one of the road gates, Sloan wrote.

Kalikow said if the prosecutor’s office did not respond to him by March 21 and indicate it would recuse itself from the case “we will accelerate the matter to the attention of the (state) attorney general, with a demand that he step in to resolve outstanding issues and end the illegal obstruction of the public rights to public roads.”

He also suggested a special deputy prosecutor be appointed.

Sloan’s response letter said neither Kalikow nor his clients are party to the French Creek-Texas Creek case and that his office will not recuse itself.

Sloan said he was providing copies of Kalikow’s letter and his response to Attorney General Bob Ferguson, Gamble Land/Cascade Holdings attorney Nick Lofing and Tom McBride of the Washington Association of Prosecuting Attorneys.