Rep. Newhouse expresses concern over grizzly plan

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, has come out in opposition to the North Cascades Ecosystem Grizzly Bear Restoration Plan.

He wrote a letter to North Cascades National Park Superintendent Karen Taylor-Goodrich expressing his concern over what he called an inadequate level of local community input to the proposed plan. He encouraged federal agencies to defer to state and local authorities on grizzly bear management efforts.

The park service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced two weeks ago that they are extending the public comment period on proposed alternatives for the bear restoration plan. The 45-day extension now makes comments due by April 28.

The agencies extended the deadline after receiving several requests for an extension from members of the public and local officials.

A draft environmental impact statement has been prepared, with four alternatives suggested. Comments will help officials identify a preferred alternative, which will be published in the final EIS, officials said.

Alternatives analyzed in the draft EIS include a “no-action” alternative, plus three action alternatives that would seek to restore a reproducing population of approximately 200 bears through the capture and release of grizzly bears into the North Cascades Ecosystem.

The alternatives were developed by a planning team with comments from the public, local, state and federal agencies, and the scientific community, the agencies said.

“I write this letter to express my firm opposition to the North Cascades Ecosystem Grizzly Bear Restoration Plan,” Rep. Newhouse wrote in the letter. “I am concerned that the National Park Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are moving forward with plans for the restoration and reintroduction of grizzly bears to the North Cascades ecosystem without the use of sound science to support such a movement.

“I believe such decisions should be made with substantial local input and support from the local communities that will be most impacted by the proposed (plan). Based off of numerous conversations my office has had with local community members and elected officials, it has come to light that NPS and FWS are repeating past mistakes by failing to provide for adequate public input in the public comment process.”

The agencies hosted meetings in Winthrop and Okanogan in mid-February. The Okanogan meeting drew about 100 people and the Winthrop meeting had attendance of 135 people.

No preferred alternative has been selected yet, said Taylor-Goodrich during the Okanogan meeting.

Alternatives are:

-Alternative A, no action – Existing management practices would be followed and no new actions would be implemented. It is the only alternative that would allow for full participation by the state, since a state law says grizzly bears “shall not be transplanted or introduced into the state.”

-Alternative B, ecosystem evaluation restoration – Up 10 10 grizzlies would be captured in northwestern Montana and/or couth central British Columbia and released on National Park Service or Forest Service lands in the North Cascades ecosystem. No additional bears would be released for at least two years.

Restoration of around 200 bears would take 60-100 years.

-Alternative C, incremental restoration – Five to seven bears would be released into the North Cascades ecosystem each year for roughly five to 10 years, with the goal of establishing an initial population of 25 grizzly bears. Bears could be removed or relocated based on conflicts with humans.

Restoration of around 200 bears would take 60-100 years.

-Alternative D, expedited restoration – Bears would be released over time until the restoration goal is reached. It would not limit the population goal for initial restoration to 25 animals and would not set a limit for the number of bears released.

Restoration of around 200 bears would happen within roughly 25 years.

National Park Service officials said there are some grizzlies already living in the Selkirks of northeastern Washington and into northern Idaho, western Montana and southern British Columbia. There aren’t enough that meet the age and gender criteria for transplanting, so they would not meet the state law criteria allowing only in-state bears to be moved.

There are six populations of grizzly bears in North America, but the last-known sighting of grizzlies in the U.S. portion of the North Cascades ecosystem was 1996, the two agencies said.

The North Cascades ecosystem encompasses 9,800 square miles in the United States and another 3,800 square miles in British Columbia. The U.S. portion includes North Cascades National Park, Ross Lake National Recreation Area, Lake Chelan National Recreation Area, Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest and Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest.

The draft document and comments submitted so far can be viewed at http://parkplanning.nps.gov/grizzlydeis or via regular mail or hand delivery at the Superintendent’s Office, North Cascades National Park Service Complex, 810 Highway 20, Sedro Woolley, WA 98284.