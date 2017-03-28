Ridge Riders to put on barrel clinic

GRAND COULEE – The Deb Achord Legacy of Love Youth Barrel Racing Clinic will be April 3-4 at the Ridge Rider Saddle Club, 22209 Alcan Road.

The event, for youngsters ages 7-18, features barrel racer Jackie (Jackson) Gudmundson, who grew up in Nespelem. The clinic runs from 9 a.m. to around 4 p.m. each day.

A fee will be charged. Lunch will be provided.

No stallions are allowed.

Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. Information is available from Gudmundson at jackiegudmundson@yahoo.com or 425-314-6600.