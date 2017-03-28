Tonasket, Okanogan soccer fight to a draw

OKANOGAN – Tonasket and Okanogan tied, 2-all, in a non-league soccer match Saturday at The Plex.

“It was a back-and-forth game played pretty evenly,” Okanogan coach Dean Klepec said of the match that was scoreless at halftime.

Tonasket’s Hector Guevara punched in a score about five minutes into the second half.

Dylan Streeter scored for Okanogan on an assist by Josue Ramos for a tie.

The Bulldogs broke to the lead with Ramos scoring on an assist from James Colbert.

Tonasket tied the match on a Christian Rivera goal.

A decision was made not to play overtime as the Tigers did not want to risk an injury heading into tough matches this week, Klepec said.

Manson 2, Bridgeport 0

BRIDGEPORT – Manson blanked Bridgeport, 2-0, in a league match Saturday.

manson scored goals by Freddy Leyva on an assist by Heri Sarmiento and Everardo Rodriguez on a header off an assist by Leyva.

Warden 1, Omak 0

OMAK – Warden edged Omak, 1-0, in a non-league match Saturday that also was the first home match for the Pioneers.

Oroville 3, Tonasket 2

OROVILLE – Oroville nipped Tonasket, 3-2, in a Central Washington League soccer match Thursday.

Scoring for Tonasket were Christian Rivera and Tudor Cordachea.

Anthony Jamison scored two goals and Andres Lope on goal for Oroville.

Brewster 3, Manson 0

MANSON – Brewster blanked Manson, 3-0, in a Central Washington League match Thursday.

“We know from last year’s experience that Manson is a good contender,” Brewster coach Jenner Sanon said. “They gave us a good fight on our pitch. They have many talented players. However, our defensive line came through and allowed only a few shots on our goalkeeper.”

Brewster’s defensive line includes Ricardo Gallaga, Pedro Ortega and Rodrigo Gomez, Jenner said.

The Bears, which led 1-0 at the half, got two goals from Felix Nava and a goal from Jurgen Cornejo.

Cashmere 3, Omak 1

CASHMERE – Cashmere soccer struck for a 3-1 Caribou Trail League victory over Omak Thursday.

“We came out pretty flat,” Omak coach Chris Werner said. “Cashmere did a great job possessing the ball.”

Omak’s Nico Avena got an unassisted goal.

“It was hard for us to get a touch on it in the first 10 minutes of the game,” Werner said. “We finally settled down, but struggled getting into an attacking rhythm.”

Bridgeport 3, Liberty Bell 1

BRIDGEPORT – Bridgeport galloped past Liberty Bell, 3-1, in a league soccer match Thursday.

“It was a good win for our first league game,” Bridgeport coach Gabe Gonzalez said. “We still need to work on some things, but they are learning and improving daily.”

The Mustangs jumped to a 2-0 lead with a goal by Keven Cervantes on an assist from Ramiro Espino and a goal by Hugo Santana on an assist from Espino.

Liberty Bell scored in the 66th minute.

Bridgeport’s Carlos Mariles scored in the 74th minute.

The Mustangs split goalkeeper duties, with Edgar Meza finishing with four saves and Carlos Ruiz with one save.

Cascade 2, Okanogan 1

OKANOGAN – Cascade edged Okanogan 2-1 in a lleague match Thursday.

“The first half we didn’t play very well and were down 1-0 at the half,” Okanogan coach Dean Klepec said.

James Colbert scored on an assist from Levi Veenhuizen in the 68th minute.