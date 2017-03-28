Utt leads Omak golfers at Jack Barnes Invite

EAST WENATCHEE – Wyatt Utt finished with a 79 to lead the Omak golf team at the Jack Barnes Invitational on Saturday at Three Lakes Golf Course.

“For our second time on a course, the boys did well,” Omak coach Nick Popelier said. “Their team score (395) was significantly better than last Thursday (422) at Quincy.”

Wyatt Utt led Omak in 18th with a 79, tops among Caribou Trail League golfers at the event.

Chelan and Cascade also competed.

Right behind in 20th was Kyle Abrahamson at 81, which was the second-best score among the three CTL teams competing.

Also competing for Omak were Walker Osborne (110) and Caleb Richter (125).

Nick Baker of Cle Elum was the medalist with a 67.

Okanogan at Warden

WARDEN – Scores were incomplete for Okanogan’s golf match at Warden on Saturday.

“Early in the season, we sometimes don’t have complete scores,” Okanogan coach Aaron Nickelson said. “That should change soon with more courses open.”

Okanogan and Omak will compete Thursday at the Okanogan Valley Golf Course, where only six holes are available.

“Three times around, what to do,” Nickelson said.

The other three holes are under water from spring runoff.

Quincy 351, Omak 422

QUINCY – Omak finally got on a real golf course Thursday.

“We’ve been in the classroom and on the football field all season,” said Omak coach Nick Popelier. “Wednesday was our first day up at the (Okanogan Valley) course.”

Quincy, which topped Omak, 351 to 422, was led by medalist Brendan Van Diest at 84. The Jackrabbits finished with three out of four golfers on carding less than 90.

Omak was led by Wyatt Utt at 90.

Quincy also fielded a girls’ team, which finished at 464, led by medalist Marlo Omlin at 94.

Omak’s lone girl, Riley Abrahamson, finished 18 holes at 118.

Omak hosts Okanogan and Cascade in a Caribou Trail League match Thursday starting at 2:30 p.m.

The Pioneers at Lake Roosevelt match scheduled for March 20 was postponed to April 10 because no courses in the Coulee Dam/Grand Coulee area were open yet, Popelier said.

Omak (422) - 90, Wyatt Utt. 95, Kyle Abrahamson. 104, Walker Osborne. 133, Caleb Richter.

Omak JV - 80 (holes), Jason Jones.

Omak girl - 118, Riley Abrahamson.