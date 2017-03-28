VIEW FROM THE SIDELINES: Martial arts winners

Okanogan Valley Martial Arts with Master Dan Keith brought home three firsts from the 40th annual Central Washington Karate Championships on March 18 in Yakima.

Mixat Vargas-Thomas finished first in kata and second in sparring; Hayden Chilmonik was first in kata and second in sparring; Charlie Payne was first in sparing; Olivia Nguyen was fourth in kata and fourth in sparring; Aidan Nguyen was fifth in kata and Chloe Nguyen was sixth in kata.

Gail Norman led pinochle players at six tables with a score of 8,360 on Tuesday at the Eagles in Okanogan.

Play is every Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Other scores included Doug Ralston at 8,130, Vivian Olsick at 7,770 and Mike Serles at 7,660.

Jacob Randall of Pack 20 in Okanogan took first place in the annual Pinewood Derby championship March 18 at Choice Auto Group.

Taking second was Levi Stone, also of Pack 20.

Third went to Jack MacDonald of Pack 60 of Omak.

Brian Evans of Omak State Farm Insurance won the sponsor award.

Other packs competing included Pack 21 of Tonasket, Pack 23 of Oroville and Pack 24 of Coulee Dam, said Okanogan Valley District Chairman Dave Yarnell.

Sponsors this year included Okanogan Tire Factory, Mac’s Tire, Omak Feed and Supply, Jerry’s Auto Supply, Xtreme Power Sports, McDonald’s, Les Schwab Tire-Omak, The Chronicle, State Farm Insurance-Omak, Sheriff Frank Rogers and Al Camp.

Chandler Smith of Brewster played 12 minutes for the No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs women’s basketball that fell 75-62 to No. 6 Oklahoma in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on March 18 at Alaska Airlines Arena at the University of Washington.

Smith, who took an elbow to the nose, made 1-of-2 free throws and pulled down a rebound in the loss.

Gonzaga cut the lead to five points twice late in the fourth quarter before falling.

The Bulldogs (26-7) were in their eighth tournament in nine years, and ninth all time. Gonzaga also won the West Coast Conference regular-season and WCC tournament championship.

Gonzaga, which graduates three seniors, returns three starters and 10 letter-winners next season.

Okanogan’s Jill Townsend is signed to play with Gonzaga next season, joining Smith to make two Okanogan County players competing for the Zags.

Sadie Bjornsen of Winthrop was to compete March 27 in the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association Distance National Championships and Super Tour Finals in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Bjornsen just finished the World Nordic Championships in Lahti, Finland, where she earned a medal.

The distance nationals and Super Tour Finals wrap-up April 2 with the long freestyle races. The women cover a 30K course while the men race on a 50K course.

A.J. Block, who has ties to Omak, has yet to give up an earned run after pitching eight innings in four games this spring for Washington State University.

The 6-5 freshman hailing from Bellevue is the grandson of Gary and Dannis Smith, Omak, and son of Omak graduate Tanya Smith.

His longest outing was 60 pitches in five innings against Utah Valley on March 12. He struck out 4, walked one in a WSU 9-3 victory.

For the season, Block has struck out 8, walked 2 in 8 innings of work. He has a 0.00 earned run average.

Block’s parents both played basketball for the University of Utah in the 1990s.

Roy Wadkins took the Okanogan County championship in class AA in a shootoff Sunday at the Omak Fish and Game Club.

Butch Johansen took high overall (134x150) in a shootoff (SO).

There were 47 shooters competing for silver belt buckle trophies, said spokesman Dick LaMonte.

Singles – Class AA: 48, Roy Wadkins SO. Class A: 48, Forrest Tennant. Class B: 45, Butch Johansen SO. Class C: 42, Talon Kartchner SO. Class D: 37, Dennis Fulford.

Veteran – 47, Stan Fukuhara.

Lady - 37, Linda Field.

Junior – 42, Brenden Asmussen.

Sub junior – 36, Trevor Nessly.

Handicap champion: 46, Bob McDaniel. Runner up: 46, Jerry Asmussen.

Doubles – Class A: 45, Randy Clough. Class B: 44, Butch Johansen.

Overall (134x150) - Butch Johansen SO.

Al Camp is the sports editor at The Chronicle. Email him at sports@omakchronicle.com.