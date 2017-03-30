820 (2017-068 March 29, April 19) NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO RCW CHAPTER 61.24

(2017-068 March 29, April 19) NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO RCW CHAPTER 61.24 ET. SEQ.

Abbreviated Legal: Lot 97 Veranda Beach Pd Phase #2, Sec 1, page 162. Assessors’ No. 9105009700. TO: Resident of property subject to foreclosure sale, 102 Maeberry Lane, Oroville, WA 98844; Ken Thicke, 102 Maeberry Lane, Oroville, WA 98844; Marianne Thicke, 102 Maeberry Lane, Oroville, WA 98844; Ken Thicke, 13645 20 A Avenue, Surrey BC V4A9V7 Canada; Marianne Thicke, 13645 20 A Avenue, Surrey BC V4A9V7 Canada; Ken Thicke, 3515 McLay Crescent NW, Edmonton, AB T6R 3V3 Canada; Marianne. Thicke, 3515 McLay Crescent NW, Edmonton, AB T6R 3V3 Canada. THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME. You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation. DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help. Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following: The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission: Telephone Toll-free 1-877-894-4663 web site: http://www.dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development: Telephone Toll-free: 1-800-569-4287. Local counseling agencies in Washington:

http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys: Telephone Toll-free: 1-800-606-4819 http://nwjustice.org/what-clear

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee, Paul S. Cosgrove, Esq., will on the 28th day of April, 2017 at the hour of 10:00 o’clock A.M. at main lobby of Okanogan County Courthouse, 149 3rd Ave. N., in the City of Okanogan, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington, to-wit: Lot 97, Veranda Beach Planned Development No. 2004-1, Phase 2 as per Plat thereof, recorded in Drawer 5, Section 1, Pages 162 through 175, under Auditor’s File No. 3122460, records of the Auditor of Okanogan County, Washington. Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington. (The postal address is more commonly known as: 102 Maeberry Lane, Oroville, WA 98844) which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated November 3, 2009, recorded December 14, 2009, under Auditor’s File No. 3150755, records of Okanogan County, Washington, from Ken Thicke and Marianne Thicke, husband and wife, as Grantors, to Chicago Title, as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of The Harris Bank, N.A., as Beneficiary, the beneficial interest in which is held by BMO Harris Bank National Association (successor by merger to Harris Bank, NA). 2. No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust or the Beneficiary’s successor is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Grantor’s default in the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust. 3. The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears: monthly payments from 11/20/15 through 11/20/16 are $15,649.96, plus December payment of $1,199.36; late charges of $1,054.56; and Advances (BPO and property inspection) of $343.00. Total monthly payments, late charges and escrow advance deficit is $18,246.88. 4. The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Principal $278,708.81 together with interest of $18,488.78 as provided in the note or other instrument secured as of the 4th day of January, 2017, property taxes paid by lender $15,924.59, late charges $1,054.56, BPO and property inspection $343.00, for a total of $314,519.74; plus legal fees and costs as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute. 5. The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on the 28th day of April, 2017. The default(s) referred to in paragraph 3 must be cured by the 17th day of April, 2017 (11 days before the sale date), to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before the 17th day of April, 2017 (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph 3 is/are cured and the trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after the 17th day of April, 2017 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Grantor or the Grantor’s successor in interest or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults. 6. A written notice of default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Grantor or the Grantor’s successor in interest at the following addresses: Ken Thicke, 102 Maeberry Lane, Oroville, WA 98844; Marianne Thicke, 102 Maeberry Lane, Oroville, WA 98844;

Ken Thicke, 13645 20 A Avenue, Surrey BC V4A9V7 Canada; Marianne Thicke, 13645 20 A Avenue, Surrey BC V4A9V7 Canada Ken Thicke, 3515 McLay Crescent NW, Edmonton, AB T6R 3V3 Canada; Marianne. Thicke, 3515 McLay Crescent NW, Edmonton, AB T6R 3V3 Canada by both first class and certified mail on the 24th day of October, 2016, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Grantor or the Grantor’s successor in interest was personally served on the 1st day of November, 2016, with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph 1 above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting. 7. After receiving a request for a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale from any person entitled to notice under RCW 61.24.040(1)(b), the Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide the requested statement in writing to such person. 8. The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property. 9. Anyone having any objection to the sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale. 10. Notice to occupants or tenants: The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060. This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Dated December 9, 2016. /s/ Paul S. Cosgrove, Esq., Successor Trustee. Washington Bar #14013. Lindsay Hart, LLP, 6211 Buena Vista Drive, Vancouver, WA 98661-7609. Phone: (503) 291-6700 or (503) 956-8139. pcosgrove@lindsayhart.com TS #66363-56.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.