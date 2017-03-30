820 (2017-069 March 29) INVITATION TO BID

(2017-069 March 29) INVITATION TO BID

The Colville Homes Limited Partnership #4 (Owner) invites qualified contractors to submit sealed bids for Project #WA97B043029 Colville Homes IV - which includes Project One - Residence Rehabilitations and Project Two - New Triplexes.

Sealed bids submitted in response to this Invitation for Bids will be received until 3:00 p.m. local time on April 25, 2017 for both Project One - Rental Rehab and Project Two - Triplexes, at the office of the Colville Indian Housing Authority, Post Office Box 528, 42 Convalescent Center Boulevard, Nespelem, Washington 99155, at which time and place all sealed bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

The Colville Indian Housing Authority (CIHA) is the General Partner and is a tribal entity formed by the Colville Confederated Tribes to provide federally subsidized housing and housing assistance to low-income Indian families, located on the Colville Confederated Tribes Reservation with headquarters located in Nespelem, Washington. CIHA manages and operates the housing program in accordance to the Native American Housing and Self Determination Act of 1996 (NAHASDA), and applicable Tribal law.

Invitation for Bids is unrestricted to allow both qualified non-Indian and Indian-owned economic enterprises or organizations to submit bids.

Documents are available at www.architectswestplans.com. Digital files may be down loaded at no cost; Hardcopies are available ($200 refundable deposit plus $20 non-refundable handling fee, via separate checks payable to Architects West and mailed to Abadan, 603 E. 2nd Ave., Spokane, WA 99202.) Deposits returned on receipt of documents within ten days post-bid, provided they are complete and in usable condition. General Contractor may obtain 2 sets of documents; Mech/Elec/First Tier subcontractors may obtain 1 set. Additional or partial sets may be purchased. Bidders are required to register as a plan holder at www.architectswestplans.com . Questions regarding the plan room to Auron (509)747-2964 or repro@abadanspokane.com.

A complete set of documents will be filed with:

Colville Indian Housing Authority (CIHA), Nespelem, WA, phone 509-634-2160, (CD only)

Architects West, 210 E. Lakeside Avenue, Coeur d’Alene, ID 83814

Abadan Regional Plan Center, 603 E. 2nd Ave. Spokane, WA 99202

Spokane Regional Plan Center, 209 N. Havana Street, Spokane, WA 99201

McGraw-Hill Plan Center 256 W Riverside Ave., Spokane, WA 99201

Wenatchee Plan Center, 34 N. Chelan, Ave., Wenatchee, WA 98801

Associated Builders & Contractors, 1760 E. Trent Ave., Spokane, WA 99202

Tri-City Construction Council, 20 E. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, WA 99336

Havillah Road Printing, 208 S. Main St., Omak, WA 98841

A bid guarantee from each bidder in the form of a certified check or bank draft, payable to the Colville Indian Housing Authority, U.S. Government bonds, or a satisfactory bid bond executed by the bidder and acceptable sureties (Treasury listed), in an amount equal to five (5%) amount equal to five (5%) percent of the sealed bid price, is required to be submitted with each sealed bid, as assurance that the bidder will, upon acceptance of the bid, execute such contractual documents as may be required within the time specified. Should the successful bidder fail to enter into such contract and furnish satisfactory performance bond within the time stated in the specification, the bid proposal deposit shall be forfeited to CIHA. The bid guarantee submitted by non-successful bidders will be returned.

The successful bidder will be required to furnish and pay a satisfactory performance and payment bond in accordance with applicable federal regulation and CIHA procurement requirements, to secure the faithful performance of all of the contractor’s obligations under the contract and the payment of all persons, firms or corporations to whom the contractor may become legally indebted for labor, materials, tools, equipment, or services, of any nature, employed or used in the execution of the work provided for in the contract.

A non-mandatory, Pre -Bid Conference will be held at CIHA Office starting at 10:00 a.m., local time, on April 4, 2017. All bidders are encouraged to attend this Pre-Bid Conference to review and discuss the existing buildings and site conditions.

This project is subject to the Indian Preference provisions of Section 7(b) of the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act (25 U.S.C. 450e (b)). Indian Preference is applicable to all subcontractors. In addition, the requirements of Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968 (12 U.S.C. 1701u) shall apply for job training, employment and contracting opportunities for low-income individuals. All labor furnished for the work provided in the contract shall be at or above the current prevailing Davis Bacon wage rates as included in the contract documents. Additional information and requirements for the sealed bid and contract are outlined in the General Conditions of the Contract for Construction, Native American Housing Programs and Supplementary Instructions to Bidders.

AWARD OF CONTRACT

Contract award will be made to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder, except that the Owner reserves the right to reject any and all sealed bids, whether within the maximum total contract price or not, and to waive any informality in the sealed bids received whenever such rejection or waiver is in the interest of the Owner.

The Owner is prohibited from making any awards to contractors, or accepting as subcontractors, any individuals or firms that are on lists of contractors ineligible to receive awards from the United States, as furnished from time to time by HUD, such as the System for Award Management, www.sam.gov

The Owner also reserves the right to reject the sealed bid of any bidder who has previously failed to perform properly, or to complete on time, contracts of a similar nature; who is not in a position to perform the contract, or who has habitually and without just cause neglected the payment of bills or otherwise disregarded his obligations to subcontractors, material suppliers or employees.

The Owner also reserves the right to cancel this procurement based on the determination, at the Owner’s sole discretion, that continuing is not in the best interest of the Owner. Finally, proceeding on this project is contingent upon the Owner securing the necessary funds to move forward. Therefore, the Owner reserves the right to cancel any contract executed pursuant to this procurement prior to issuing the Notice to Proceed, at no cost to the Owner, if the Owner determines, at the Owner’s sole discretion, that the necessary funding for the Project has not been secured.

No sealed bid shall be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days, subsequent to the opening of the sealed bids, without the consent of the Owner.

COLVILLE HOMES LIMITED PARTNERSHIP #4

BY: Dale Schrock, Jr., Interim Executive Director, CIHA

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.