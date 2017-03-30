820 (2017-070 March 29, April 5) STATE OF WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF ECOLOGY UNION GAP

(2017-070 March 29, April 5) STATE OF WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF ECOLOGY UNION GAP, WASHINGTON

NOTICE OF APPLICATION TO CHANGE A PORTION OF THE PURPOSE AND PLACE OF USE OF WATER RIGHT No. G4-27775C(B1)

TAKE NOTICE: That Highland Partnership of Chelan County, Washington, on September 29, 2016, under Application No. CG4-27775C(B1), applied to change a portion of Water Right No. G4-27775C(B1) to an instream flow trust water right managed by Ecology’s Trust Water Rights Program (TWRP).

That the existing right has a priori ty date of November 30, 1981, and currently authorizes the use of 736 gpm and 66 acre-feet per year. Of those quantities 324 gpm and 20.5 acre-feet are for domestic and commercial use year around, and 412 gpm and 45.5 acre-feet are non-additive to Water Right No. G4-26840C(A) for the purpose of irrigation during the months of March and November only. The authorized place of use is located within portions of the S l/2 of Sections 22 and 23; portions of NE l/4 of Sec. 28 and 33; W l/2 of Sec. 26; Sec. 27; portions of Sec. 34 and the NW Y4 of Sec. 35 all within T. 30 N., R. 26 E.W.M. That the existing right authorizes water withdrawal from four wells. Three wells are located within the NE 1/4NW 1/4 of Section 35 and one well is located within the SE1/4SW1/4 of Section 26; all within T. 30 N., R. 26

E.W.M., Okanogan County Washington.

That up to 736 gpm and 66 acre-feet of the water right are proposed for transfer into the TWRP for the purpose of instream flow and mitigation of new out-of-stream uses on the Columbia River.

Protests or objections to approval of this application must include a detailed statement of the basis for objections. All letters of protest will become public record. Cash shall not be accepted. Fees must be paid by check or money order and are nonrefundable. Protests must be accompanied by a $50 recording fee payable to the Department of Ecology, Cashiering Unit, PO Box 47611, Olympia WA 98504-7611, within 30 days from: April 5, 2017.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.

