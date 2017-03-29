83 year-old woman with Alzheimer’s reported missing

INCHELIUM - Authorities issued an alerts for an 83 year-old woman with Alzheimer’s who apparently went missing earlier this week.

According to authorities, Estelle Lois Abbott was last seen Monday morning on Grand Louis Road. Officials said she left her home with a tan or grey pitbull to check the mail and walk the dog. She has not returned home.

Abott is described as as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 150 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a red sweater and blue jeans.

People with any any information regarding Abbott’s whereabouts, are urged to contact Colville Tribal Police at 509-634-2472 or 911 immediately.