Board votes not to renew Landdeck's coaching contract

TONASKET - The Tonasket School Board unanimously approved not to renew a basketball coaching contract for the 2017/18 school year for Kevin Landdeck during a regular board meeting, Wednesday, March 29.

The motion was moved by board member Joyce Fancher.

“This is a very hard decision for me to make,” Fancher said before a large audience, adding she always considers what is in the best interest for students. “I do accept the superintendent’s recommendation to not re-hire Mr. (Kevin) Landdeck as the head high school boys basketball coach.

Prior to Fancher making the motion, board chairwoman Catherine Stangland said the district received nearly 200 letters, emails and phone calls regarding the situation.

“What that shows us is just really how much this community loves its children,” Stangland said. “There are two sides to this issue; both sides are represented here tonight, and somebody’s going to go away angry or disappointed; I wish we could prevent that from happening.”

Stangland encouraged the community to figure out different ways to better cope with conflict.

“I’m going to challenge us - as a community - to try to figure out a better way to deal with conflict in the future,” Stangland said. “This particular way has not been very healthy and has been very difficult for lots and lots of people…students especially.”

She said the letters received from students were very respectful and, “It’s sad to say that many of the other letters were not.”

“We can disagree and dislike someone’s decision without throwing the person away. Can we figure out a way to not attack a person’s humanity and credibility, and integrity while still saying I don’t like that decision you made at all?” Stangland said.

“I just wish, as a community, we could find a way to say, 'I don’t like what you did,' without saying, 'I hate you.'”

Stangland told the audience that controversial issues will arise again - be it at the school, hospital or any public entity.

“Let’s as a community find a way to be really caring and responsible and civil.”

“Both sides have asked us to do the right thing,” Stangland said. “I can make a moral argument for both sides, as have you all done.”

Stangland said she was recusing herself from voting because her husband rents to Landdeck.

After the motion was approved not to re-hire Landdeck, he left the meeting thanking the community for their support.

“Thanks for coming everybody,” he said. “I appreciate it.”

Landdeck was hired last year to coach the high school boys’ basketball team. He was placed on administrative leave earlier this year — but was later reinstated to coach through the end of the 2016-17 basketball season – after apparently interrupting a middle school class and accusing the teacher of calling Landdeck’s son a name.

Two days following his reinstatement he was arrested on a non-related warrant.

The district initially planned a meeting earlier this month, but later cancelled it.