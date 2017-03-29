North Valley Hospital begins administrator search

TONASKET – For the past few weeks North Valley Hospital leaders have been busy narrowing a field of administrator candidates to lead the district.

The hospital has chosen to conduct its own search rather than using a search consultant, in part because of the costs associated with a headhunting firm, hospital chairwoman Helen Casey said.

“We’ve got the position open,” she said, adding 60-70 people initially applied. Casey said hospital leaders have been meeting in closed-door executive sessions for the past few weeks to narrow the field.

Casey said three candidates were interviewed last week and another set of candidates was interviewed Monday.

Once candidates are interviewed, she said, “We’ll narrow it down to three (finalists), then bring in the community and employees; I think that’s very important.”

Former Ferry County Memorial Hospital Administrator Ron O’Halloran has been serving as interim CEO for North Valley since last fall.

“Ron has absolutely been the greatest assets,” Casey said, adding, “he’s really wanting to retire.”

O’Halloran came to the district after commissioner unanimously approved the termination of then-CEO Mike Zwicker.

The decision to terminate Zwicker came after former Director of Nursing Services Arnese Stern raised concerns with what she considered to be unfair employee practices and nepotism pertaining to Zwicker’s wife.

Last month the Herald Press in Harvey, N.D., announced Zwicker was named St. Anloisius Medical Center’s new president and CEO Dec. 12, 2016.