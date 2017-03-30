50 years ago: Riverside may get new bridge

50 years ago

(March 30, 1967)

Riverside's antique and shaky bridge will probably be replaced by the county, but it appears that construction is at least a year away.

25 years ago

(March 25, 1992)

Okanogan County commissioner Ron Weeks reuested that county department heads attend an April 13 meeting in Oroville on the proposed Buckhorn Mountain gold mine. He also said the county needs to study the proposed mine.

15 years ago

(March 27, 2002)

Tonasket High School’s bats were cold last week while the Tigers dropped three games. Brewster blanked Tonasket 7-0 March 19 at home. Patrick Mitchell and Austin Brown got Tonasket’s only hits.

10 years ago

(March 28, 2007)

Mid-Valley Hospital emergency room expansion and other renovations have been put on hold after cost estimates came in much higher than expected. Hospital Administrator Mike Billing said March 26 that original plans included emergency room expansion and renovations in the lab and respiratory therapy areas amounting to about $3.5 million.