Bills would stiffen DUI penalties

OLYMPIA – Two bills to stiffen driving under the influence penalties are being discussed by the state Legislature.

A measure making a person’s fourth DUI a felony was heard March 20 before the House Public Safety Committee and was scheduled for an executive session in the committee Tuesday. Senate Bill 5037 is sponsored by Senate Law and Justice Chair Mike Padden, R-Spokane Valley.

It would permit felony charges to be filed against impaired drivers after three previous misdemeanor convictions within 10 years. It passed the Senate Feb. 23.

A second bill tightening DUI laws was heard March 21 in the Senate Law and Justice Committee.

House Bill 1614, sponsored by House Public Safety Chair Roger Goodman, D-Kirkland, would change existing law to extend the no-violation period before an ignition-interlock device can be removed and require courts to notify the state Department of Licensing when people fail to appear for hearings on traffic-related offenses.

It passed the House March 2.