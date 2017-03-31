Drill, alert go off as planned

BREWSTER – A March 27, multi-agency drill to evaluate the readiness and reactions of first responders to emergency situations was well-attended and successful.

Brewster Police Chief Nattalie Cariker said the one-hour exercise had restrictions set in place such as lockdowns, checkpoints and blocked streets. The exercise was done by about 8:30 a.m.

Brewster Police Department organized the exercise, which included Brewster School District, Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Twisp Police Department, Washington State Patrol, Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management, Okanogan County Emergency Management, Douglas-Okanogan County Fire District No. 15 EMS, Brewster Fire Department, state Department of Transportation, Brewster Public Works and Three Rivers Hospital.

Administrators from Brewster and Pateros school districts were observers.

Brewster Superintendent Eric Driessen said no students were involved.

Okanogan County Emergency Management took the opportunity to test its alert system by sending out a test notification Sunday evening to phone numbers in the Brewster and Pateros school districts.

The test went “very well,” said Emergency Manager Maurice Goodall.

In the test message, the Goodall’s office talked about the training exercise.

“This exercise will be taking place before school starts at Brewster High School. We are advising that community members may observe several emergency vehicles and personnel in and around the high school and the town of Brewster during this time,” said the alert.

“This is only an exercise requiring cooperation and coordination of multiple first responder agencies throughout Brewster and the surrounding area.”

Cariker said she received no feedback from people about the blanket message.

The message also asked people to visit the department’s website, www.okanoganDEM.org, to opt in or update their alert system account.

“Please do not assume we have your correct address or contact information,” said the alert. “Opt in, then keep it current, to be advised and stay informed of time-sensitive notifications.”

The department urged people to practice self-responsibility.

The alert system was started after the 2014 Carlton Complex fire and was used extensively during the 2015 wildfire season. It’s also been used to notify people of extreme weather conditions and flood warnings.