Hatchery agreement amended

EAST WENATCHEE – An amendment to the Methow Fish Hatchery Chelan-Douglas interlocal cooperative agreement was approved March 27 by Douglas County Public Utility District commissioners.

The amendment adds use of the Chewuch Acclimation Pond.

In other business, commissioners:

• Reviewed bid opening results for air compressor system upgrades at the Wells Hydroelectric Project.

• Approved renewal of a contract with Asplundh Tree Expert Co. for distribution tree trimming services for an additional year.

• Awarded a contract for air compressor system upgrades at the Wells project to University Mechanical Contractors Inc.

• Authorized district participation in the Mid-Columbia hourly coordination budget for the first six months of 2017. Grant County PUD, acting as hourly coordination central, provides services for the coordination of power generation for the mid-Columbia PUDs.