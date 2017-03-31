Methow headwaters bill passes out of committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A bill to protect the Methow Valley headwaters area from mining has passed out of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

Ranking Member Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., is the bill’s sponsor. The committee reported the bill on a voice vote as part of a package of 59 bills, four of which were sponsored by Cantwell.

The Methow Headwaters Protection Act of 2017 (S. 566) would protect 340,000 acres of Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest land near Mazama from potential development into a large-scale copper mine and other mineral development.

Cantwell said the bill would protect the Methow River, which provides clean water to downstream communities and supports local tourism, critical salmon restoration, and ranching and farming economies.

“We’ve seen what happens with mining operations placed in the headwaters of rivers,” said Crystal Elliot, Trout Unlimited project manager for abandoned mine restoration in Washington. “It rarely turns out well.

“We can’t afford to continue to put our important water resources at risk. Our economies, our livelihoods depend on these rivers. We thank our Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell for standing up for such an important resource in this state.”

The group called the Methow River “an important waterway for multiple native fish species including three species listed by the Endangered Species Act – upper Columbia spring Chinook, upper Columbia steelhead and bull trout.”

The legislation would withdraw from mineral entry any deposits that could lead to an industrial-scale mine on the lands. Doing so would protect the headwaters of the Methow River, Cantwell and Murray said.

In December, then-Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell segregated the area for two years, with concurrence from the Forest Service, while the agencies consider a longer-term, 20-year withdrawal. A segregation is similar to a withdrawal, but shorter in time.

A yet-to-be scheduled public meeting on Jewell’s action is planned in the Methow, along with an environmental assessment or environmental impact statement.

“No matter what the political climate in Congress is, it’s critical that we keep fighting to preserve and protect the Methow Valley watershed for future generations,” Murray said earlier. “I am proud to work hand in hand with the local community and Sen. Cantwell to make sure we are doing everything we can to protect the Methow Valley from destructive mining operations that could endanger everything from the recreational economy to salmon recovery efforts.”

Methow Headwaters Campaign, a group formed to oppose a proposed mine in the area, applauded introduction of Cantwell and Murray’s bill.

The senators originally introduced the legislation last year. Reintroduction in the new Congress “continues the senators’ commitment to ensuring that the waters, working landscapes and recreational economy of the Methow Valley are protected from impacts of industrial-scale mining,” the campaign group said.

Methow Headwaters Campaign was launched in February 2016 in response to plans by a Canadian company, Blue River Resources Ltd., to conduct exploratory drilling in the mountains near Mazama.

Other Cantwell bills included in the package passed out of committee are t

he Yakima River Basin Water Enhancement Project (S. 714), Mountains to Sound Greenway National Heritage Area and the Maritime Washington National Heritage Area (S. 713 and National Volcano Early Warning and Monitoring System (S. 346).