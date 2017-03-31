Okanogan County PUD warns of phone scam

OKANOGAN - The Okanogan County Public Utility District is advising customers of a phone scam targeting residential and business customers.

According to a statement from the PUD, threats come from aggressive callers posing as utility employees threatening to shut off the customer’s power unless immediate payment is made with a credit or debit card.

If customers receive a suspicious phone call regarding your power bill, hang up the phone.

If customers have any doubts about the status of your electric service, call the PUD’s main phone number of 509-422-3310 or utilize our SmartHub online bill pay system to verify your account information.

"Always remember to protect yourself from high pressure, aggressive scam artists by not giving out any personal financial information," PUD officials said.

Report suspicious calls to the lead agencies investigating nationwide scams: The Washington State Attorney General’s Office at 1-800-551-4636 or the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at 1-877-382-4357. You may also visit the FTC website, or the Better Business Bureau Scam Stopper website to file a complaint online.