Seniors outline their plans

BREWSTER – Seniors presented their high school and beyond plans and reflected on their high school careers during Brewster High School student-led conferences last week.

“This is the first year we have required these presentations, but it gave the students a chance to highlight the highs and lows of high school and how the choices they made affected that,” said Principal Linda Dezellem.

During the presentations, students focused on how their course work led to their post high school plan.

“We are hoping to use the display boards after spring break and present to the underclassmen during their advisories,” and also for ninth grade orientation in the fall, she said.

“Each adviser used a presentation rubric for evaluation,” Dezellem said.

Attendance at student-parent-teacher conferences ran about 98 percent or higher, she said.

“Underclassmen present to their parents/guardians their grades, attendance, assessments needed, etc., and they are also pre-registering for classes for next year,” she said. “I love these days and the opportunities for the students to ‘display’ their progress for their parents.”