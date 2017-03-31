Sioux vow to keep fighting

CANNON BALL, N.D. — The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe has expressed disappointment about completion of the Dakota Access Pipeline, which runs next to the tribe’s reservation.

“While we are disappointed that our pleas to the court and current administration have thus far fallen on deaf ears, we remain committed to fighting the transmission of dirty fossil fuels through our territory and putting a stop to the flow of oil in this pipeline,” said Chairman Dave Archambault II.

The reservation and surrounding area was the site of a longstanding protest against the pipeline. Several members of the Colville Confederated Tribes participated in the protest, and the Colville Business Council passed a resolution in support of the Standing Rock tribe.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe reiterated that while the pipeline’s completion “is a setback, and a frightening one at that, we will not stop at any cost,” Archambault said. “Just because oil flow is pending does not mean that it cannot be stopped by court order, and we have a strong, ongoing case in front of the courts at this moment. We will exhaust every appeal.”

The tribe asked that its allies around the world “continue to stand with us and voice your opinions about the current threat against the drinking water of millions of American citizens.”

On March 10, the tribe took its protest to Washington, D.C., to oppose President Donald Trump’s granting of an easement reversing an earlier decision by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to withhold the easement while it completed an environmental review of alternate routes and the tribe’s treaty rights.

The tribe maintains its cultural and sacred lands are threatened by the pipeline, which runs a half-mile away from the reservation, and that Missouri River water quality is in danger.