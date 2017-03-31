State emergency declared for severe spring storms

OLYMPIA – Gov. Jay Inslee has signed an emergency proclamation to free up state resources to help local jurisdictions responding to severe spring storms.

The emergency proclamation was signed March 31 and amends a previous proclamation by extending it through April 3 and adding Cowlitz and Mason counties.

The original proclamation covered 20 eastern Washington counties - Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Whitman, Walla Walla and Yakima.