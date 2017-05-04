0

1B District 5/6 softball: Sunnyside Christian 11, Pateros 1

By Al Camp

As of Thursday, May 4, 2017

KITTITAS – Sunnyside Christian’s softball team used eight runs in the bottom of the fifth to end Pateros’ season, 11-1, in a District 5/6 play-in game Wednesday.

“The first four and half innings it was a 3-1 game,” Pateros coach John Slater said...

