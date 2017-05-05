0

Omak softball tops Cashmere, 2-1, in eight

Omak's Jamie Utt, center, is all grins after scoring the winning run in a 2-1 victory in the bottom of the eighth after a hit by Nashoni Boyd, No. 10.

By Al Camp

As of Friday, May 5, 2017

OMAK — Omak softball edged Cashmere, 2-1, in the bottom of the eighth inning in a key Caribou Trail League game Tuesday.

The victory, coupled with Okanogan (3-8 league) upsetting Chelan on Tuesday lifted Omak (5-4) into second place in the CTL...

