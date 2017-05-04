Softball: Brewster 19, Bridgeport 0

Brewster softball topped Bridgeport, 19-0, in a game postponed from March 28 due to poor weather.
Cynthia Sanchez led the 13-hit barrage, going 3-3 with a home run and double while scoring three times and driving in four runs...
