0

Softball: Brewster 19, Bridgeport 0

By Al Camp

As of Thursday, May 4, 2017

Brewster softball topped Bridgeport, 19-0, in a game postponed from March 28 due to poor weather.

Cynthia Sanchez led the 13-hit barrage, going 3-3 with a home run and double while scoring three times and driving in four runs...

