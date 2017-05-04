Softball: Brewster 19, Tonasket 4

TONASKET — Brewster softball knocked off Tonasket, 19-4, in five innings in a Central Washington B league game Tuesday.
The Bears, who outhit Tonasket 12-5 and stole 12 bases, led 9-0 after three innings before scoring nine in the fourth...
TONASKET — Brewster softball knocked off Tonasket, 19-4, in five innings in a Central Washington B league game Tuesday.
The Bears, who outhit Tonasket 12-5 and stole 12 bases, led 9-0 after three innings before scoring nine in the fourth...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment