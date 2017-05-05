Baseball: Liberty Bell primed for post-season

SOAP LAKE — Strong pitching led to an 11-0 win by Liberty Bell baseball over Soap Lake on Tuesday.
“We beat Soap Lake behind strong performances from Derek Alumbaugh and Peter Aspholm,” Liberty Bell coach Michael Wilbur said...
SOAP LAKE — Strong pitching led to an 11-0 win by Liberty Bell baseball over Soap Lake on Tuesday.
“We beat Soap Lake behind strong performances from Derek Alumbaugh and Peter Aspholm,” Liberty Bell coach Michael Wilbur said...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment