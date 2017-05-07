0

Baseball: Tiebreaker games Thursday settle district 2B seeding

By Al Camp

As of Sunday, May 7, 2017

BREWSTER — Brewster, Liberty Bell, Tonasket and Soap Lake baseball teams reached postseason following the use of tiebreakers last week that included a three-team, mini-tournament Thursday for the final two berths.

Brewster (16-4 overall, 14-2 league) and Liberty Bell (17-3, 14-2) tied for the Central Washington B League title...

