New federal fish-hatchery requirements announced

As of Sunday, May 7, 2017

OLYMPIA — New federal fish-hatchery requirements

will alter Columbia steelhead production

Anglers who fish for steelhead in five tributaries of the lower Columbia River can expect to see some changes in those fisheries as a result of new federal requirements for state hatchery production recently issued by NOAA-Fisheries.

In accordance with the new requirements, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife will no longer release Chambers Creek winter steelhead into the Kalama, Coweeman, or Washougal rivers after this year, said the state on Friday...

