VIEW FROM THE SIDELINES: Omak honors athletes

OMAK — The Omak High School student-athletes for April are Kodie Duck in softball and Ryan Nilles in track/powerlifting.
“Kodie is now starting in her third position this season,” softball coach Rick Duck said...
