810 (2017-111 May 3, 10) City of Omak

(2017-111 May 3, 10) City of Omak,

Todd McDaniel, PO Box 72 Omak, WA 98841, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Storm water NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.

The proposed project, Julia Maley Park Well Equipping, is located at Intersection of 4th Avenue W and Hemlock in Omak in Okanogan county...