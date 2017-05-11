0

2B District 5/6 Baseball: Kittitas 7, Tonasket 6

By Al Camp

As of Thursday, May 11, 2017

KITTITAS — Kittitas used a walk-off, bases-loaded walk to eliminated Tonasket, 8-7, from the 2B District 5/6 tournament on Tuesday.

“We had them on the ropes,” said Tonasket coach Dan Vassar, whose team was leading 6-3 late...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment