0

Golf: Utt-Picking earns medalist honor

The Chronicle

As of Thursday, May 11, 2017

BREWSTER — Wyatt Utt-Picking of Omak earned medalist honors with an 84 on Tuesday at Gamble Sands in final preparation for a state qualifier May 16 at Gamble Sands.

The tournament will advance the top seven 1A boys and the top 5 CTL girls and 1B/2B District 6 girls to state...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment