0

Last long-range silhouette shoot is Saturday

The Chronicle

As of Thursday, May 11, 2017

TONASKET — The last long-range Cowboy Lever Action Silhouette match of the season will be this Saturday, May 13, at the Tonasket Gun Club.

"This will be shot on the steel targets at 50, 100, 150 and 200 meters," spokesman Ralph Malone said...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment