Last long-range silhouette shoot is Saturday

TONASKET — The last long-range Cowboy Lever Action Silhouette match of the season will be this Saturday, May 13, at the Tonasket Gun Club.
"This will be shot on the steel targets at 50, 100, 150 and 200 meters," spokesman Ralph Malone said...
