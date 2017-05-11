Man pleads guilty in Knowlton death

WENATCHEE — The man who hit and killed Brewster teacher and bicyclist Gary Knowlton last summer has pleaded guilty to second-degree vehicular manslaughter.
Jovany Lopez-Maciel, 22, entered his plea May 10 in Chelan County Superior Court...
