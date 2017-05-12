0

Hospital continues 'fight to keep the VA Clinic'

North Valley Hospital

Photo by Brock Hires


North Valley Hospital

By Brock Hires

As of Friday, May 12, 2017

TONASKET – North Valley Hospital leaders are urging local residents to contact state and federal representatives about the looming closure of the district’s VA clinic.

“The Spokane VA Medical Center (SVAMC) has decided they will not be assigning a new multi-year contract because they cannot adequately compensate for the extensive care to be provided to our veterans under the current contract,” hospital spokeswoman Mikaela Marion said Friday morning...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment