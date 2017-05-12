0

Steelhead fishery in lower Columbia delayed by slow salmon returns

Steelhead

Steelhead

The Chronicle

As of Friday, May 12, 2017

OLYMPIA — The slow passage of spring Chinook salmon over Bonneville Dam has prompted fishery managers from Washington and Oregon to delay a recreational steelhead fishery originally set to begin May 16 in the lower Columbia River.

The annual fishery for hatchery steelhead and jack Chinook salmon, stretching from Rocky Point upriver to the Interstate 5 Bridge, is closed until further notice, said Ron Roler, a fishery manager for the state Department of Fish and Wildlife...

