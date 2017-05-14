Baseball: Brewster reaches 2B state tournament

MOSES LAKE — The Brewster High School baseball went 1-1 in District 5/6 games Saturday and advanced to the state 2B tournament.
Brewster topped Kittitas, 9-2, and fell 12-0 to Tri Cities Prep at Paul Lauzier Field...
