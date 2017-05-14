Track: Republic, Curlew compete at Riverside

RIVERSIDE - Odessa-Harrington won the boys’ title at 136 points while Oakesdale easily won the girls’ crown with 133.5. points at the Northeast/Southeast 1B District 7 championships on May 9 at Riverside High School...
RIVERSIDE - Odessa-Harrington won the boys’ title at 136 points while Oakesdale easily won the girls’ crown with 133.5. points at the Northeast/Southeast 1B District 7 championships on May 9 at Riverside High School...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment